‘Voice’ contestant is Holiday World alum

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Did you catch “The Voice” Monday night on WFIE?
One contestant who made it to Team Kelly is Kelsie Watts.
It turns out, Kelsie has a local connection.
Holiday World posted she performed for them in 2013 in their “80′s Rewind” show.
Kelsie chose Kelly Clarkson’s song “I Dare You.”
“You better sing that song!” Kelly said at the end of her performance.
Kelly and Gwen both turned their chairs for Kelsie.
Gwen pointed out that Kelly is usually very picky when contestants pick one of her songs for the blind audition.
Kelly agreed, but said “You sang the crap out of my song!”
Kelsie lives in Nashville, but is originally from Lubbock, Texas.
“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WFIE.
