USI men’s golf sets four records at Music City Invitational

Senior Zach Breault secured his name in the USI record books in multiple regards during his tournament victory. Breault followed up his record first round of 67 (-5) with an even-par second round, which gave him the 36-hole record with a card total of 139 (-5). The previous record was held by two Screaming Eagles at 141. He finished highly in multiple categories including tied for second in par-4 scoring (3.85), tied for second in total birdies with nine and tied for third in par-3 scoring at 2.88. This was Breault’s first tournament victory and career-low round (67) as a Screaming Eagle.