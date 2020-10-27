USI men’s golf sets four records at Music City Invitational

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana men’s golf finished off its fall schedule in memorable fashion with a tournament victory and four school records.
The Screaming Eagles went 12-under at the two-day outing with a total of 564, setting a 36-hole record following their record-setting first round. Day one of the tournament found USI with a new 18-hole record with a team score of 280 (-8). USI’s performance on par-5s proved to be the greatest difference with an average score of 4.65 (-14) during the outing while also leading the tournament in total birdies with 33. USI’s 4-under total from day two pushed them to the tournament win over Hillsdale (570, -6) and host Trevecca Nazarene (571, -5).
Senior Zach Breault secured his name in the USI record books in multiple regards during his tournament victory. Breault followed up his record first round of 67 (-5) with an even-par second round, which gave him the 36-hole record with a card total of 139 (-5). The previous record was held by two Screaming Eagles at 141. He finished highly in multiple categories including tied for second in par-4 scoring (3.85), tied for second in total birdies with nine and tied for third in par-3 scoring at 2.88. This was Breault’s first tournament victory and career-low round (67) as a Screaming Eagle.
The Screaming Eagles claimed two more top-10 finishers with junior Zach Williams and freshman Jace Day both tying for seventh at 2-under (142). Williams carded a 71-71 tournament while Day went 70-72 over 36-holes. Williams carded season-low rounds and his eighth career top-10 round with his finish at General’s Retreat (Hermitage GC). He also was a leader in par-5 coring for the tournament at 4.50 (3rd) and total birdies (8, t-4th) This was Day’s first top-10 finish and low-round (70) of his young USI career. Day led the field in par-5 scoring at 4.25 while he also carded USI’s lone eagle of the two-day tournament.
Matthew Kingston finished the outing tied for 14th with an even-par (72-72, 144) 36 holes. Kingston led the tournament with 31 pars. Not far behind his teammates was Peyton Short, who carded a 3-over total of 147 (t-25th).
The Screaming Eagles will look to build upon this performance into their spring championship season.
