Tom Allen Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Allen has lead the Hoosier football program behind his philosophy of Love Each Other or “LEO.” In the midst of the nationwide protests and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd this past summer, Allen has used this concept to unite his team and vocally speak out against racial injustice. In fact, Allen was the first collegiate football coach to publicly speak out in support of the protests following Floyd’s death. He has also been heavily involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, FCA, participating in programs at the high schools where he coached, including Ben Davis, where there was no FCA chapter before Allen helped start one.