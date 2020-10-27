2020 SIAC Volleyball All Conference Teams announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2020 SIAC Volleyball All-Conference Teams were announced Tuesday afternoon.
First Team All-SIAC
Player School
Evie Duncan (12) Reitz
Kaleigh Meritt (11) Reitz
Catie Shane (12) Reitz
Natalie Niehaus (11) Castle
Traeston McCutchan (11) Memorial
Callie Foster (12) Vincennes Lincoln
Caroline Haas (11) Castle
Second Team All-SIAC
Player School
Katie Pogue (11) North
Maycee Lange (12) Vincennes Lincoln
Sophie Kleiman (11) Mater Dei
Keira Moore (11) Castle
Kali Haynes (12) Vincennes Lincoln
Mallory Lander (12) Bosse
Lily Beyers (12) Reitz
Courtesy: Southern Indiana Athletic Conference
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.