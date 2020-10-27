2020 SIAC Volleyball All Conference Teams announced

By Bethany Miller | October 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 2:27 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2020 SIAC Volleyball All-Conference Teams were announced Tuesday afternoon.

First Team All-SIAC

Player School

Evie Duncan (12) Reitz

Kaleigh Meritt (11) Reitz

Catie Shane (12) Reitz

Natalie Niehaus (11) Castle

Traeston McCutchan (11) Memorial

Callie Foster (12) Vincennes Lincoln

Caroline Haas (11) Castle

Second Team All-SIAC

Player School

Katie Pogue (11) North

Maycee Lange (12) Vincennes Lincoln

Sophie Kleiman (11) Mater Dei

Keira Moore (11) Castle

Kali Haynes (12) Vincennes Lincoln

Mallory Lander (12) Bosse

Lily Beyers (12) Reitz

