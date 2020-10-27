Pike Co. pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The pastor at Cup Creek General Baptist Church in Pike County has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Church officials confirmed to us that Pastor Jeff Crowe died Monday afternoon after battling the coronavirus.
On Saturday, friends, family and members of the community gathered at Deaconess Gateway Hosptial to support Crowe.
We were told that Crowe originally tested positive in September and was hospitalized a short time later.
