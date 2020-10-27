Owensboro Mayoral Race: Candidate Pam Wright-Smith sits down with 14 News

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In an exclusive series, 14 News reporter Katie Tercek sat down with each 2020 Owensboro mayoral candidate. On October 27 and 28, 14 News will profile why the candidate is running for office and who they are.
Pam Smith-Wright is one of four candidates contesting to become the next mayor of Owensboro.
“I know that I can do it, and so I just want to have that same chance that has been given to men for over 200 years,” said Wright.
If elected, she would be the first African-American and woman to be mayor of Owensboro.
“I am running because I love this community, I love this town, and I think I could add to it because women think differently than men," expressed Wright. "Companies like Amazon, they won’t even look at a community if they are not willing to be a diverse community and so with me being mayor, how diverse can that be a woman and an African-American woman all in one? That would send a message.”
Wright is a lifelong resident of Owensboro. She’s been a hairdresser for over 50 years and a caterer for 30 plus years. She’s also served on several boards and committees.
Wright and her husband, Eugene, have two kids and two grandchildren. Her children don’t live in Owensboro.
“I want them to come home, and that’s one of the reasons I want to be mayor. I can do things that maybe will bring young people back to this community,” stated Wright.
Wright is a City Commissioner and is the city’s first female mayor pro tem.
“At this particular time I’m the longest female serving on the commission,” said Wright.
