Owensboro Mayoral Race: Candidate Larry Conder sits down with 14 News

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In an exclusive series, 14 News reporter, Katie Tercek sat down with each 2020 Owensboro mayoral candidate. On October 27 and 28, 14 News will profile why the candidate is running for office and who they are.
Larry Conder is one of four candidates vying to become the next mayor of Owensboro.
“To make a difference to those who don’t have a voice,” said Conder.
Conder comes from a military family. He was born in Owensboro where he spent most of his life. He and his wife, Rosemary, have six children and 18 grandchildren.
“I’m a natural gas broker. I buy and sell natural gas in assisting municipalities, especially throughout the state of Kentucky,” explained Conder.
Conder servers on the Owensboro City Commission. He’s involved with the Brescia University Board of Trustees and Board of Audobon Areas Services.
If elected, he says he’ll work to get the Owensboro Police Department body cameras and address the cities growing methamphetamine issue.
“There are grants out there right now to where we can actually take advantage of in purchasing those body cams and then the ongoing cost can also be taken care of. The next piece is the methamphetamine piece that I talk about which is so important. It’s not only methamphetamine but also fentanyl that’s out there. There are some federal funds that will be coming our way in Owensboro,” stated Conder.
Conder says he would like to pass a “Fairness Ordinance”, that would prevent LGBTQ discrimination in housing and at work.
