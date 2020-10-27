New COVID-19 restrictions in Posey Co. begins, limiting gatherings to 150.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County’s executive order begins Tuesday, limiting social gathering to only 150 people.
County commissioners met last week, approving the new restriction.
The Posey County Health Department says they feel like it’s the right thing to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The limitations of social gatherings will be reassessed weekly.
Right now, Posey County is still considered in the “red” by the Indiana State Department of Health.
It’s one of four in the “red” in the entire state.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.