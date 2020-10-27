2nd groundbreaking held for new business at North Warrick Industrial Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second groundbreaking within two weeks at the North Warrick Industrial Park happened Tuesday morning.
A new business cut the ribbon to open its doors at the Industrial Park.
Phenix Specialty Films is a premier supplier of food packaging materials with several existing locations across the country.
Phenix Specialty Films joins a growing list of businesses at the North Warrick Industrial Park, which is already home to North American Lighting, Pepsi, and a shell building under construction that will be available for lease in 2021.
“For Warrick County it means investment, it means growth and it means jobs. They’re hitting the ground running with phase one of their tech hub and their logistics center, and they’re already talking about expanding into phase two," added Steve Roelle, the Executive Director of Warrick County Economic Development. "It is starting out with I believe seven to ten jobs and then phase two would expand double triple or quadruple that.”
Officials say this addition to the Industrial Park will bring more high-paying jobs to the county. Phenix officials didn’t give specifics but did say the facility will offer wages above the Warrick County average.
