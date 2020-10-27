Morganfield gets money for water system improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morganfield is receiving a large investment from the Department of Agriculture to help improve their water system.
Congressman James Comer and Hilda Gay Legg from the USDA Rural Development announced Morganfield will receive $3.3 million for sewer improvements.
The city will use a $1 million grant and a $2.2 million loan to construct 2400 feet of storm sewers and 27,000 feet of sanitary sewers.
The project will also relocate more than 1,000 feet of of water mains.
It is expected to eliminate sewage overflows and pollution of nearby waterways.
Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell says the project should be done by the end of 2021.
