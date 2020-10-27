3 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District up 55 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 55 new cases.
Of those new cases, 19 are in Daviess County, 13 are in Ohio County, 10 are in Henderson County, six are in Webster County, there are three new cases in both Hancock and McLean counties, and one new case in Union County.
Green River health officials say one of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of Henderson County while the other was a resident of Ohio County.
The district has reported a total of 4,985 confirmed cases. Health officials say 4,161 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 10 new cases. They have had a total of 1,043 cases since the start of the pandemic and 785 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 215 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,932 cases, 29 deaths, 1,674 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 990 cases, 14 deaths, 908 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,043 cases, 43 deaths, 785 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 622 cases, 10 deaths, 539 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,283 cases, 32 deaths, 1,029 recovered
- Webster Co. - 306 cases, 5 deaths, 252 recovered
- McLean Co. - 201 cases, 3 deaths, 126 recovered
- Union Co. - 503 cases, 6 deaths, 442 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 138 cases, 2 deaths, 99 recovered
On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 recommendations during his daily update.
Several recommendations the Governor made include the following:
- Employers allow employees to work from home if possible
- Kentuckians order more take out
- Reduce in-person shopping
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Reschedule public and private events
