Monarch Beverage sends out warn notices to 56 Evansville employees, hundreds more in Indianapolis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warn notices have been filed with the state of Indiana from Monarch Beverage Company.
It shows 633 jobs are impacted in total. Most of them are in Indianapolis, but 56 of them are in Evansville.
The notice says the layoffs will start Dec. 11, and be complete within 13 days.
They were issued Oct. 5.
The facility is on Proficient Court in Evansville.
According to their website, Monarch Beverage Company was founded in 1947, and is Indiana’s largest beer distributor.
