Henderson Golden Corral to close temporarily

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A longtime Henderson restaurant is closing, but owners are hoping it’s only temporary.
The Golden Corral on Green Street in Henderson will be temporarily shutting down after Saturday.
The owner tells us that COVID-19 and the adverse environment that the restaurant has to operate in are the causes for the shutdown. They will be closed for the next 90 days and are hoping to create a plan to reopen.
The restaurant has been in business there for more than 34 years.
Owner Angela Southerland says she hopes to see many of her favorite guests over the next few days.
“We’ve been such a part of this community for so long, and we have so many guests that we love and love us. And we want to be able to show honor to our coworkers and to our guests that we’ve partnered with for so long,” said Southerland. “So this isn’t a final shutdown, but we do want to reach out to the community and let them know that we’ll be back.”
Officials say they will be open until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
