Henderson Co. Judge-Executive responds to Gov. Beshear’s recommendations

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider took to social media providing a response as Governor Beshear calls for action.
The Judge-Executive says while he respects and understands Beshear’s efforts, the enforcement of those efforts hasn’t been realistic this far.
He also says outbreaks at Redbanks have caused a spike in numbers; the latest numbers show eight resident cases, and nine staff cases as of Tuesday evening.
Schneider finished by saying he’ll continue to work with officials at every level to make the best decisions possible.
He plans to speak in more detail Friday at 2 p.m. during a Facebook Live.
