Economist speaks about the local economy amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, jobs and businesses are taking a direct hit.
We spoke with a local economist who says it’s not all bad news. In fact, they say the economy is currently in a “K” shape, meaning some industries went from struggling to recovering while others are still struggling to make it through.
Here in our area, and many other parts of the country, the hostility and tourism industry continues to struggle.
The Economic Development Coalition says if an Industry was able to go virtual, they are holding up.
However, when you think about something like the travel industry, they rely on people physically being there.
“We probably won’t know for a period of time how this is going to balance out. But we really could see, in particular, as we saw in previous, past recessions, that the economy fundamentally overall changes," said Greg Wathen, CEO of the Economic Development Coalition. "People in their positions will change based on what skillsets they have.”
The Economic Development Coalition tells us there are currently a little over 12,000 jobs posted in our area.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.