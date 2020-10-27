‘Coat-A-Kid’ campaign kicks off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual Tri-State holiday tradition is back.
Don’s Claytons Coat-A-Kid drive kicks off this week. The yearly campaign aims to collect gently used coats to give to area children and teens.
Organizers from Don’s Claytons met with representatives from the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center, who help distribute the coats.
Last year, over 3,000 coats were collected, and organizers say they hope to beat that number this year.
“There’s always a need for people who don’t have the advantages that other people have, especially when jobless claims are up. A lot of people are on unemployment. A lot of futures are uncertain,” said Bryan Schmitt, Don’s Claytons President. “So there’s still going to be a lot of need, especially for their kids. This is one area where we can help.”
Coats can be donated at all Don’s Claytons locations.
