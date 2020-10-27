Chilly; More Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog and light rain this morning that will dwindle during the afternoon. With low clouds in place, temps will barely move all day before sneaking into the lower 50′s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered rain early as lows drop into the mid-40′s.
Brighter briefly and slightly warmer Wednesday as temps climb into the lower 60′s. Skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon along with scattered rain.
A good soaking will arrive Thursday morning courtesy of Tropical Storm Zeta. The remnants of the storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through Friday morning. The primary concern will be 1-3 inches of rainfall that could prompt minor flooding. A few elevated thunderstorms, but severe storms unlikely.
