Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announces agreement to sell Tropicana Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc., announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to sell Tropicana Evansville to Gaming and Leisure Properties and Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $480 million in cash, subject to a customary working capital adjustment.
In an exchange agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Caesars has agreed to add the real estate associated with Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf to the GLPI Master Lease, giving full ownership of Tropicana Evansville and the ability to sell it in whole.
According to a release from Twin River, the deal is expected to close in Mid-2021. Twin River says it will acquire the casino’s operations for $140 million.
Gaming and Leisure Properties will take hold of the casino’s real estate and lease it back to Twin River as well.
The deal will also see Twin River acquire the casino’s sports betting rights.
