Breaking down ballot amendments in Kentucky, Illinois

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Depending on where you live, you could see a few extra questions on your 2020 ballot.
Often times, these questions are amendments to a state’s constitution. For example, if you are voting in Kentucky this year, you will see two amendment questions on the back of your ballot.
KENTUCKY
The first amendment is Marsy’s Law, which fights for constitutional rights for crime victims. 14 News first told you about Marsy’s Law earlier this month.
“It would provide and protect the rights of crime victims at the constitutional level,” says Emily Bonistall Postel, director of outreach for Marsy’s Law. "Right now, victims rights in Kentucky are only in the statutory level.”
Kentucky voters actually passed this amendment back in 2018, but lawmakers ruled since the entire explanation was not on the ballot, it was considered invalid.
This year, voters can expect to see the entire description of Marsy’s Law, which totals more than 600 words, on the ballot.
The second amendment up for vote in the Commonwealth covers term limits for district court judges and attorneys. This purposed amendment would double the term length for judges. For attorneys, the term would be extended to eight years instead of six. This amendment would also require district court judges to have been a licensed attorney for at least eight years.
Muhlenberg County can also expect to see two questions regarding alcohol sales.
ILLINOIS
There is one statewide amendment on every ballot.
It covers the state’s “flat tax,” which requires all income taxes to be the same. This amendment would give the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher incomes.
Some Illinois counties can also expect to see a question about separating the city of Chicago from the state of Illinois. Wayne County Clerk Liz Ann Woodrow says this is just an advisory question to see if Illinoisans would be interested in making Chicago its own state.
Wayne County residents can also expect to see a question regarding liquor sales. An additional question will propose the Bedford Township Fire Department now cover the Mount Erie area.
White County residents will vote on whether or not to increase local sales tax to help pay for more public safety.
Edwards County will see one additional question regarding public policy.
INDIANA
There are no amendment questions on the ballot in the Hoosier State.
