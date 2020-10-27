Break in the rain Wednesday, on alert for heavy rainfall, flooding Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dreary weather continued Tuesday with periods of showers and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain will back off for Wednesday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. As the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move inland, heavy rainfall will be possible across the Tri-State beginning late Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. 2-3″ rainfall is possible and we may see some flooding as a result. The rain moves out by early Friday and we’ll enjoy dry and cool weather through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay between 55 an 60.