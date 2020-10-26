Gov. Pritzker gives Monday COVID-19 update

By Jill Lyman | October 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:22 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Monday.

Tighter restrictions went into place Thursday in Region 5, which covers White, Wayne, Wabash and Edwards Counties.

Monday, Governor Pritzker announced similar restrictions in Regions 4 and 10.

There have been 378,985 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,522 deaths.

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 486 cases, 12 deaths
  • White County - 270 cases, 4 death
  • Wabash County - 228 cases, 5 deaths
  • Edwards County - 109 cases

