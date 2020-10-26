Gov. Pritzker gives Monday COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Monday.
Tighter restrictions went into place Thursday in Region 5, which covers White, Wayne, Wabash and Edwards Counties.
Monday, Governor Pritzker announced similar restrictions in Regions 4 and 10.
There have been 378,985 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,522 deaths.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 486 cases, 12 deaths
- White County - 270 cases, 4 death
- Wabash County - 228 cases, 5 deaths
- Edwards County - 109 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.