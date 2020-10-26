Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 10.
- Javonte Madison - Central RB
- 22 carries for 149 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Xavier Tyler - Memorial RB
- 12 carries for 97 yards
- 1 rushing touchdown
- 2 receptions for 56 yards
- Mason Wunderlich - Mater Dei QB
- 12/25 passing for 201 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Reid Brickey - Reitz QB
- 1/1 passing for 48 yards
- 9 carries for 54 yards
- 3 rushing touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
