Stubborn Clouds; Light Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drab skies from the weekend will spill into Monday as temps remain below normal. Cloudy with spotty light rain as high temps only reach the low to mid-50′s. Tonight, light rain likely as lows temps drop into the mid-40′s.
Tuesday, lingering clouds with spotty light rain…mainly during the morning. Steady high temperatures in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies.
Brighter and slightly warmer Wednesday as temps climb into the lower 60′s. However, a good soaking will arrive Wednesday night courtesy of Tropical Storm Zeta. The remnants of the storm could bring 1-2 inches of rain through Thursday night.
