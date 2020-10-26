Showplace South goes dark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - That’s a wrap for Showplace South.
One of the owners and former manager shared the news on Facebook.
She says the movie theatre has now gone dark and shared photos of the signs coming down from the side of the building at Hebron and Powell.
The theatre, along with many others had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only Showplace movie theatre open is Showplace East.
As we reported last year, Showplace South had been on the real estate market.
The listing now shows it’s been sold.
