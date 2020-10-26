Owensboro Public Schools offer grief counseling after student shot to death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -The Owensboro Police Department continues to search for answers as to who shot 15-year-old Aaron Aull Junior inside his home on Saturday.
“We haven’t identified anybody at this point like I said, it’s relatively early. We don’t want to rush to any conclusions,” said Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department’s public information officer.
Some neighbors say they heard the shot ring out. Others didn’t hear a thing.
“The indication we have is that there was a single gunshot, and again it would have been inside a residence. So it’s possible somebody could have heard it, however, due to those circumstances it’s also possible that no one would have been able to hear it,” said Boggess.
Police say the Owensboro High School student had one gunshot wound. Aull’s death makes him the fourth person in the Owensboro Public School System to die this school year.
“Just check in with your student. Have that open line of communication with your child," said Bell, Owensboro Public School System’s mental health coordinator. "That’s going to make the big difference.”
Bell says grief counselors are available at schools.
“If the student doesn’t want to reach out to the counselor, a parent can call and we can definitely refer the kids out to community services,” said Bell.
With Owensboro schools back on a hybrid schedule, students can now get in-person grief counseling.
“Just look for some behavior changes whether or not maybe isolation has started to occur, changes in overall appetite, sleep patterns, and just not wanting to be part of their regular routine,” said Bell.
If a student isn’t at school in-person but needs to speak to somebody, the school says they’ll arrange those services.
