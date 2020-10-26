Mesker Park Zoo achieves 1st Eastern Hellbender breeding in captivity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In early October, employees at Mesker Park Zoo discovered a nest full of Eastern Hellbender eggs in an artificial breeding stream during their morning checks.
According to Purdue officials, this marks the first time that Eastern Hellbenders, the largest salamander in North America, have bred in captivity.
Leaders with Purdue University say this signifies the culmination of a long and collaborative effort to breed the species and restore the endangered species to its native environment.
According to a press release, the breeding resulted in 68 fertile eggs, which will take 72 days for those eggs to hatch into larvae.
The press release states the hatched larvae, typically between one and two inches long, will retain their yolk sacks for nutrients for another several months. The larvae will develop legs over time and eventually lose their external gills by age two. Hellbenders have a lifespan of more than 30 years.
Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources' Rod Williams has dedicated much of the last eight years to eastern hellbender husbandry, or the rearing of this ancient animal in captivity and their eventual return to the wild.
One feat that had never been accomplished, however, was to breed the eastern hellbender in captivity.
Mesker Park Zoo approached Williams in 2015 with hopes that the facility could help with the project. Williams accepted the offer and hoped the new partners might be able to make headway on the breeding front.
In 2016, the zoo began preparations for the construction of an artificial stream, or raceway, which is meant to simulate the habitat of the Blue River and would hopefully serve as a breeding ground for the hellbenders in captivity.
In 2017, the first adults were put into the artificial stream, which measures 22-feet, 1-inch long, 4 feet wide and 2.5 feet deep.
Over the next four breeding seasons, alterations were made annually to create favorable conditions for breeding. This included changing the male:female ratio in the stream and also adjusting water quality parameters.
In 2019, a third female hellbender, brought in by Williams through a partnership with The Wilds in Columbus, Ohio, and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, was added to the stream just ahead of breeding season.
Zookeepers saw a lot more activity and interaction between individual salamanders than in previous breeding seasons, but no eggs were produced.
In 2020, some finishing touches were made to the artificial stream and the historic clutch of fertilized eggs was produced.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.