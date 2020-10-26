Memorial students ‘going red’ to support Sam Schulz

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Their school colors are blue and white, but Evansville Memorial is going “red” Monday.
They’re doing it in support of Tigers superfan Sam Schulz.
Sam is a young man who’s been battling Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB, better known as “The Butterfly Disease.”
Simply put, Sam’s skin is fragile, causing him almost constant pain.
This is EB week, and those at Memorial say due to a recent setback, Sam will spend it in the hospital.
To show support, all Memorial students are encouraged to wear red, and he’ll also be mentioned in Monday’s school prayer.
