Memorial girls basketball holds high hopes for fantastic season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The official start of the Indiana girls high school basketball season is just a week away. One team that is poised to have a good season is the Memorial Tigers.
The Lady Tigers went 22-4 last season, winning a sectional championship before falling in the regional round. Only losing two players to graduation, Memorial head coach Lee Auker will have seven seniors guiding this year’s squad, led by Ryleigh Anslinger (16 points per game) and Peyton Murphy (10 points per game).
The big blue crew should be one of the favorites to battle for the top spot in the SIAC.
“We have probably 90% of our scoring back; a lot of senior experience and the expectations are high," Auker said. "You kind of like to say that they’re always high, but for this team with this much experience and thrown in some youth, we got some young kids, got a couple more freshmen that are going to play varsity, along with some freshmen from last year - yeah, we’re excited about it.”
“I think it sits in everybody’s heart. Coach Auker brought it up the first day of practice, and everybody’s mood changed," Murphy said. "We all take this very seriously and we know what’s at stake. State’s a dream. We’re going to work hard and try to achieve that goal.”
Barring any changes, Memorial is slated to begin its season against what’s expected to be one of the conference’s other top teams with Castle on November 17.
