Man arrested after standoff in Gibson County.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Gibson County overnight after a two and a half hour standoff in the woods.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Justin Taylor of Patoka shot a gun near West County Road 125 North around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say he took off and his SUV was found at his home along with a couple of guns, but he wasn’t located.
Deputies say they got another call saying he was back at the same address.
Several agencies were involved in the search.
Taylor was eventually found and arrested after threatening an Evansville police K9.
He’s in the Gibson County Jail on several charges.
