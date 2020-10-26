Library on Stringtown closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Library officials say EVPL Stringtown is closed with no library services.
They say a team member from EVPL Stringtown has tested positive for COVID-19.
That employee last worked Thursday, October 22.
Officials say under the new CDC guidelines, and with an abundance of caution, EVPL Stringtown will be closed for a deep cleaning and will reopen Monday, November 9.
- There will be no EVPL To Go, curbside pickup service, at EVPL Stringtown
- Library users with holds at EVPL Stringtown will be contacted about moving them to another location
- Materials needing to be returned should be returned to another EVPL location
