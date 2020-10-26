Library on Stringtown closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Jill Lyman | October 26, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:48 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Library officials say EVPL Stringtown is closed with no library services.

They say a team member from EVPL Stringtown has tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee last worked Thursday, October 22.

Officials say under the new CDC guidelines, and with an abundance of caution, EVPL Stringtown will be closed for a deep cleaning and will reopen Monday, November 9.

  • There will be no EVPL To Go, curbside pickup service, at EVPL Stringtown
  • Library users with holds at EVPL Stringtown will be contacted about moving them to another location
  • Materials needing to be returned should be returned to another EVPL location

