Large house fire in Daviess Co. causes home to collapse (Source: wfie)
By Jake Embrey | October 26, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:14 PM

MASONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - First responders say a large house fire in Masonville caused a Pleasant Ridge home to collapse.

The Masonville Fire Department was called to the 4100 block of Highway 764 shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

We are told firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions with the house already partially collapsed.

Responders were advised to operate in a defense attack mode and were on scene for approximately four hours.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

