Large house fire in Daviess Co. causes home to collapse

MASONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - First responders say a large house fire in Masonville caused a Pleasant Ridge home to collapse.
The Masonville Fire Department was called to the 4100 block of Highway 764 shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
We are told firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions with the house already partially collapsed.
Responders were advised to operate in a defense attack mode and were on scene for approximately four hours.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
