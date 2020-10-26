Green River District reports 77 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 34 cases

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 77 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Daviess County, 16 are in McLean County, 14 are in Henderson County, 13 are in Hancock County, seven are in Webster County, two are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in Union County.
Green River health officials say they have had an all-time total of 4,930 cases. They say 4,100 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard is showing 34 new cases Monday. They have had a total of 1,033 confirmed cases and 761 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
Hopkins County currently has 230 active cases.
McLean County Public School will continue to do virtual learning. School officials say it’s due to the high rate of positive and quarantine cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,913 cases, 29 deaths, 1,660 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 986 cases, 14 deaths, 908 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,033 cases, 42 deaths, 761 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 609 cases, 9 deaths, 532 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,273 cases, 31 deaths, 1,008 recovered
- Webster Co. - 300 cases, 5 deaths, 249 recovered
- McLean Co. - 198 cases, 3 deaths, 119 recovered
- Union Co. - 502 cases, 6 deaths, 436 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 135 cases, 2 deaths, 96 recovered
