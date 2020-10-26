Gov. Holcomb supports Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb was among 24 republican governors supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.
Governor Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the confirmation.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is another in a long line of Hoosiers prepared to make our state proud at the federal level. I’m confident her experience and intellect will continue to guide her as she welcomes this new, awesome responsibility. I wish her all the best as she serves our nation on the Supreme Court of the United States.”
