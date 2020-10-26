Deputies: Train hits empty car after teen driver left it on the tracks

VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) -Deputies say a train hit an empty car Saturday morning in Vanderburgh County.
It happened just after 6 a.m. off Roesner Road, north of Hogue Road.
Deputies say a teenage driver tried drive over the tracks, but the car became stuck.
They say the teenager abandoned the vehicle just before midnight the previous evening, but didn’t tell CSX or the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the train was pulling 114 cars and hauling over 16,000 tons of cargo.
