Commonwealth pursuing death penalty in Hopkins Co. murder
Dennis Stone. (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman | October 26, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:19 PM

HOPKINS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter tells 14 News that 32-year-old Dennis Stone was arraigned last week, and she has filed notice that she’s pursuing the death penalty.

Stone was arrested after authorities say he turned himself in to police in Nashville, Tennessee, in August.

Officials in Hopkins County say he shot 30-year-old Nicole Merrell and her toddler-aged child at the Earlington Ideal Market.

The child survived.

Stone is charged with murder, assault and 12 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.

