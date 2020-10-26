Castle boys soccer returning to state finals for 2nd time in 4 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a big Saturday for the Castle boys soccer team as the Knights punched their ticket to next weekend’s soccer state finals to face Chesterton.
The Knights played a whale of a game Saturday, beating Franklin Central in a 3-1 victory.
It was a complete effort as the blue and gold excelled in their set-pieces, ball control and defense.
Jacob Moehlenkamp and Sam McConnell teamed up for two corner kick goals in the first half, while goalie Nigel Stoltz and the defense kept the flashes at bay. Jackson Mitchell also came through with another spectacular goal.
“Every game but the North game, we’ve scored first in this run," Castle boys soccer head coach Mike Reiter said. "Our problem’s been after we score that first goal, we have a lull and we let the other team back in, so getting that second goal was critical. You know, to have a guy like Nigel (Stoltz) back there to depend on, it really makes our job easier. He was the rock back there like usual.”
“To get up two goals like that early in the first half was definitely amazing," McConnell said. "Freshman year was an amazing experience. To go back my senior year is even better. I mean, I just can’t wait until next Saturday.”
“They were attacking all game. I just got to try to stay calm and keep playing like I have all year," Stoltz said. "Being tall definitely helps a lot, plus I get to use my arms so I can get a lot higher than everyone else, so it definitely is an advantage and I’m grateful for it.”
Castle will play for the Class 3A state title against Chesterton at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday at Fishers High School.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.