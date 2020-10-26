Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Getting annual mammograms in a pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but it’s still Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the healthcare industry wants to make sure you’re still getting your regular health exams.
Deaconess Health System says just because we are in a pandemic doesn’t mean other health conditions don’t pop up.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
That’s why this month is important to bring awareness to the issue.
Deaconess says they want people to feel safe coming to them for their annual mammograms in this pandemic.
“We social distance. We still have patients come in. They’re still getting their biopsies. If they are diagnosed, we are still going through the same process. They’re seeing their surgeon, we’re setting up those appointments," said Jennifer Small, practice manager at Deaconess Breast Center.
Deaconess says women should start getting mammograms annually beginning at age 40.
You can make an appointment by visiting Deaconess Breast Center’s website or by calling 812-450-6266.
