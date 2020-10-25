USI Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Each Earn Top 3 Finish at GLVC Championships

This whole race felt strangely familiar to the GLVC Triangular where the Screaming Eagles were only narrowed out by the Lewis Flyers by seven points. Today, USI and Lewis were going back and forth as live team scores were updated, but in the end Lewis had just enough to claim victory with 51 points to USI’s 57 points. In fact, according to the live results, the last team split at the seven-kilometer mark, before the line, had USI trailing Lewis by a single position.