Owensboro woman, Henderson volunteer group recognized at Governor’s Service Awards

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some people and groups in western Kentucky were honored with the Governor’s Service Awards on Saturday evening.
The awards shine a spotlight on those who have made an impact on their community through their volunteer efforts.
Locally, Susie Nevitt was honored for putting in more than 5,000 hours of service at the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents Program at the Helen Sears Child Development Center in Owensboro. She received the Governor’s National Service Award.
Meanwhile, the Henderson Habitat for Humanity T-Crew was recognized for their home construction projects. The T-Crew received the Governor’s Group Service Award.
Both were recognized for their efforts during a virtual event on Serve Kentucky’s official Facebook page.
You can watch the full virtual award ceremony in the video below:
