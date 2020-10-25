KY sets new weekly record for COVID-19 cases reported

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,462 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
This COVID-19 report marks the highest single-day total of new cases ever reported on a Sunday.
The state has now also set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 9,335 positive cases this week.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 96,956 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Sunday, 1,407 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,889 cases, 29 deaths, 1,640 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 983 cases, 14 deaths, 891 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 977 cases, 42 deaths, 725 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 607 cases, 9 deaths, 514 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,259 cases, 31 deaths, 978 recovered
- Webster Co. - 293 cases, 5 deaths, 242 recovered
- McLean Co. - 182 cases, 3 deaths, 113 recovered
- Union Co. - 501 cases, 6 deaths, 425 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 117 cases, 2 deaths, 95 recovered
