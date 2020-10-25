EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes into porch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now out of the hospital and in jail after police say he crashed into someone’s front porch.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Oakley Street.
Police say a woman reported a car had crashed into her porch and the driver wasn’t responding.
Officers say when they arrived, 37-year-old Jason Derrington was trying to get out of the car through the passenger’s side.
Police say he was intoxicated, but refused a chemical test at the hospital.
