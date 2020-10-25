Dispatch: Car crash with injuries reported in Evansville, extrication called

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a car crash occurred near Diamond and Weinbach Avenues on Sunday evening.
Dispatch officials say they received a report of one car flipping over during the crash. They also say that injuries were reported.
Officials say a call has been made for at least one person to get extracted from a vehicle.
Our 14 News crew is on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once we gather more information.
