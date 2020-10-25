Cool, cloudy and rainy week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This cool and dreary weather will hang around into the workweek, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta may bring us some heavier rain for the second half of the week.
Tonight will be cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 40s. A few sprinkles or areas of patchy drizzle will be possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Monday will start out dry, but our skies will still be cloudy. Much like the weather this weekend, temperatures will only make it into the mid 50s Monday afternoon. Showers will start to move into the northwest half of the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening and will spread south across the rest of our region overnight Monday night as temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.
Scattered showers will linger in the forecast on and off throughout the day Tuesday, but it looks like the best chance of rain will be in the morning. Once again, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies.
We may get a brief peek of sunshine Wednesday morning, but our skies will still be at least partly cloudy. Wednesday does look warmer with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s. More rain will start to move in from the south Wednesday afternoon and evening, spreading across our region overnight Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Zeta moves inland.
Right now, it looks like Thursday will be the soggiest day of the week. The core of Zeta and the worst of the heavy rain and storms are expected to stay to our southeast, but scattered showers still seem likely here in the Tri-State, and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly through the first half of the day. Despite the rain, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s on Thursday.
As that system moves out, our skies will clear throughout the day on Friday, but slightly cool air will move in, dropping our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. The good news is that Halloween looks like the best out of the next seven days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s!
