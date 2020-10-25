Castle boys soccer punches ticket to state finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle boys soccer program has been on this stage before.
Back in 2017, Castle (16-2-1) made it all the way to the semistate title game and went on to win that match to advance to the state finals. Just three years later, the Knights are one game away from winning their fourth semistate title ever, and Franklin Central (12-8-1) was the only team standing in their way from returning to the state finals.
The Knights were the ones to strike first on Saturday after Jacob Moehlenkamp’s corner kick found Sam McConnell, who headed the ball into the goal with 14:01 left in the first half, giving Castle an early 1-0 lead.
Only 55 seconds later, the senior duo executed another corner kick opportunity with similar results, as McConnell heads a second ball into the back of the net.
Castle goalkeeper Nigel Stoltz put together a stellar performance, making save after save in critical moments throughout the game.
With the Knights holding onto a 2-1 lead in the second half, Castle’s Jackson Mitchell receives the ball at midfield and goes coast to coast for the game-winning goal.
In the end, Castle came away victorious over Franklin Central, winning 3-1 and clinching a birth to the state finals.
“It feels really good," Castle head coach Mike Reiter said. “This is a group that when we started back in July due to COVID-19, our coaching staff and I thought that these guys are talented enough, but our only question was would they mature, would they grow, and kind of play for each other, so the last two or three weeks they developed that, and that’s been the key. So it’s fun to be back.”
This is Castle’s second trip to the state finals in four years.
