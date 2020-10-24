Sen. McConnell announces Kentucky schools will receive over 2M face masks

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - US Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Education are sending over two million face masks to Kentucky.
According to a press release, 2,035,195 face masks will be sent to the Commonwealth to be used by students and teachers at public and private schools.
“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely,” said Senator McConnell. “Until we get one or more vaccines, all of us must do our part to beat this virus.”
Senator McConnell’s CARES ACT has had a more than $13 billion impact in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.