Prayer vigil held for church pastor hospitalized with COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A prayer vigil was held Saturday for a local pastor that’s currently battling COVID-19.
Friends, family and supporters of Pastor Jeff Crowe gathered at Deaconess Gateway Hospital on Saturday evening to pray and show support as his fight with COVID-19 continues.
We are told that Crowe originally tested positive in September and was hospitalized a short time later.
Rich Russell, who’s Crowe’s assistant pastor at Cup Creek General Baptist Church in Pike County, explains more about the focus behind Saturday’s vigil.
“We wanted to glorify God, and we wanted to lift him up," Russell said. "And we wanted God to hear us, and say ‘Lord, we’re not done with him.’ We want to see healing, and we know it’s through him. It will be his will.”
Russell says that Pastor Crowe also works at Caze Elementary in Evansville, and some supporters were from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.