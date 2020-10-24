Cool and cloudy weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We only made it into the low to mid 50s across the Tri-State today, and the cool and cloudy weather is not going anywhere anytime soon.
Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 40s overnight as the cloudy skies continue. Patchy drizzle is possible tonight and Sunday morning, but many of us will stay dry.
Aside from a little patchy drizzle, Sunday looks dry, but it will still be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
Monday will also be cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will start to creep back into the Tri-State late Monday afternoon and evening, but the best chance of rain will be overnight Monday night.
Some of that rain will carry over into Tuesday, mainly in the morning, but it will be fairly light and scattered. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies.
We may get a little sunshine Wednesday, but our skies will still be at least partly cloudy. Wednesday also looks a little warmer with highs in the lower 60s. More rain may move in from the south late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but our rain chances really ramp up late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday, but the rain chances will taper off as we head into Friday, and sunshine finally returns by next weekend.
