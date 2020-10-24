Boonville gathering celebrates women’s voting rights

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A celebration for those who fought for women’s voting rights was held on the lawn of the Warrick County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.
Representatives from the Nasty Women Independent Group say this gathering was a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
State and local candidates stopped by the event to speak to the community, including Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Linda Lawson.
She and her running mate, Dr. Woody Myers, will square off against Libertarian candidates Donald Rainwater and William Henry, as well as Republican incumbents Governor Eric Holcomb and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.
