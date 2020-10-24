Big ballot numbers so far as election looms near in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s the 11th day of early voting in Kentucky, and the Daviess County Clerk says nearly 15,000 people have come out to vote early so far.
Officials say this is an unprecedented number.
Between the county’s two early voting locations, one at the Daviess County Courthouse and the other at the former Burkes Outlet store at Towne Square Mall, voters have until November 2 to cast their ballot early.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty says although a bit stressful, the process has been extremely smooth.
“It’s pretty stressful, we do about 1,500 people a day between both locations and it’s constant,” McCarty said. "There’s not a huge lull, so I think that kind of lack of a break wears people out a little bit, but then it’s good at the same time because then you have that big number come out and vote and have their voice heard. So it’s both like a catch-22 - it’s good and it’s bad.”
