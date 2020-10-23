99-year-old woman votes for first time

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State woman, who’s had a roller coaster of a year, voted for the very first time.
Barbara Duvall is 99-years-old, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 five weeks ago.
Her case was so severe, she had to be hospitalized.
She went on to develop pneumonia but finally recovered and has returned home.
The staff at her senior living center helped her fill out a mail-in ballot.
“I don’t know why I never voted before. I didn’t have time, I guess, taking care of my little family,” said Duvall.
Evan Gorman will have more of Babara’s story tonight on 14 News.
